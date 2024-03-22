Turmeric benefits: A look at the evidence
Reviewed by Teresa Fung, MS, RD, ScD, Contributor
What is turmeric?
Turmeric is a bright yellow spice that is derived from the underground stems, or rhizomes, of the Curcuma longa plant. The plant is part of the ginger family and is grown in warm climates around the world.
Turmeric has long been used for its potential health benefits as well as to enhance flavor in culinary dishes. It can be used in various forms, including ground spice and fresh root, and can also be taken as a dietary supplement.
What is curcumin?
Curcumin is the biologically active compound in turmeric. Turmeric's potential health benefits are primarily due to curcumin.
Turmeric's health benefits
Turmeric has been used for thousands of years in Ayurvedic medicine and traditional Chinese medicine to treat conditions such as skin disorders, respiratory problems, joint pain relief, and digestive disorders. More recently, turmeric has become a popular dietary supplement promoted to benefit a variety of conditions including arthritis, digestive disorders, depression, and allergies, among others.
Turmeric has been studied over the past few decades to understand its potential health benefits. One 2020 study found Curcuma to be associated with anti-inflammatory, anticancer, antidiabetic, antidiarrheal, antimicrobial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties.
Research has started to show connections between some of these properties and actual health benefits in people. For example, human studies have shown potential for curcumin in managing osteoarthritis pain. More research is needed to better understand other potential benefits of turmeric, as well as the dosage needed to achieve those benefits.
Incorporating turmeric into your diet
You can incorporate turmeric into your diet by using the spice as a flavoring for many foods and beverages. Turmeric is widely used in Indian cuisine, particularly in curries. It's what gives curries their intense yellow color. Incorporating turmeric into a meal with fats such as oils can increase the absorption of curcumin by the gastrointestinal tract.
You can also add curcumin as a flavoring to a variety of foods and beverages. For example:
- coffee or tea
- golden milk (combine 1 to 2 teaspoons of turmeric with 1 cup of warm milk, black pepper, cinnamon, and honey or maple syrup over low heat for about 10 minutes.)
- soups and broths
- roasted vegetables
- rice dishes
- lentil or bean stews.
Turmeric supplements
Another option is turmeric supplements. While turmeric spice typically contains between 2% to 9% curcumin, supplements may contain up to 95% curcumin.
The Arthritis Foundation recommends one 500 mg capsule of curcumin extract taken twice daily to help control symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.
To help increase absorption of curcumin, look for supplements containing piperine. Black pepper is a natural piperine that enhances curcumin absorption. It can also help to take curcumin or turmeric supplements with a meal that includes fats.
Safety of turmeric and curcumin supplements
Turmeric and curcumin supplements are classified as "generally recognized as safe" by the FDA, and both turmeric and curcumin appear to be safe and well tolerated, even when consumed in amounts up to 8 grams (about 3 teaspoons) a day. However, turmeric is likely to cause abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea when taken in high doses.
As is the case with all supplements, the FDA does not regulate the content of turmeric supplements. That means turmeric supplements may contain less or more than the amount on the label, and the contents may no longer be biologically active. Also, the supplement may contain other ingredients that could be harmful. For example, ground turmeric has been identified as a source of lead exposure in the U.S.
As with any supplement, let your doctor know if you are taking turmeric or curcumin. In addition, talk to your doctor before taking turmeric or curcumin if you have an underlying health condition or are taking medications, particularly if you are
- taking blood thinners
- about to have surgery
- pregnant or lactating
- have gallbladder disease
- undergoing chemotherapy.
In addition, people with diabetes should be aware that turmeric can lower blood sugar.
