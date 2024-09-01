Staying Healthy
Try this: Take it outside
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Research has shown that spending regular time outdoors is linked with multiple health benefits: decreased stress and anxiety, improved cognitive function, better sleep, and a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.
While it can be challenging to find time for outdoor activities, the 1,000 Hours Outside challenge offers a solution.
The goal of the challenge is to accumulate 1,000 hours of outdoor time over a year, which averages to about 2.5 hours a day.
You don't need to do an outside activity every day. The focus is on helping you be mindful about getting outdoors.
Any time spent outside counts toward your 1,000 hours. For example, take a neighborhood walk, visit a city park, go for a hike, or sit around a bonfire with friends.
The 1000 Hours Outside website offers a mobile app to help track and record your outdoor time.
The app awards virtual badges when you reach milestones (10 hours, 50 hours, 100 hours, etc.) and offers a journal feature to document your experience and upload pictures.
Visit www.1000hoursoutside.com for more information.
Image: © StefaNikolic/Getty Images
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
