Try this: Rajio taiso

Want a fast, fun way to jump-start your morning or recharge your afternoon? Try rajio taiso ("radio exercise"), a popular Japanese dynamic movement routine, set to music, that lasts about three minutes.

Rajio taiso's origins date back to the 1920s, when radio stations in six U.S. cities broadcast the moves for 15-minute exercise routines accompanied by a pianist. The U.S. programs eventually faded away, but Japan adopted its own version.