Tips to navigate a "sleep divorce"
Sometimes happy partners choose to sleep in separate beds or even separate bedrooms.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
When your bed partner regularly shatters your good night's rest — by snoring, kicking, tossing and turning, or stealing the covers, for example — you might wonder if you'd be better off sleeping apart. And you're not alone if you give it a try.
A 2023 survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that a third of respondents reported occasionally or regularly sleeping in separate rooms to accommodate a bed partner. Just keep in mind that the arrangement comes with a risk. "Your relationship might suffer, especially if one person doesn't want to sleep apart or doesn't like the new sleeping environment," says Dr. Stephanie Collier, a psychiatrist at Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital.
