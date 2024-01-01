When your bed partner regularly shatters your good night's rest — by snoring, kicking, tossing and turning, or stealing the covers, for example — you might wonder if you'd be better off sleeping apart. And you're not alone if you give it a try.

A 2023 survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that a third of respondents reported occasionally or regularly sleeping in separate rooms to accommodate a bed partner. Just keep in mind that the arrangement comes with a risk. "Your relationship might suffer, especially if one person doesn't want to sleep apart or doesn't like the new sleeping environment," says Dr. Stephanie Collier, a psychiatrist at Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital.