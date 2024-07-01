The pleasure dome

For many men, there comes a time when they're ready to join the ranks of Stanley Tucci, Patrick Stewart, and Samuel L. Jackson and shave their heads. A head shave done by a barber is an easy way to maintain a shaved head. To do it yourself, follow these tips from dermatologist Dr. Mathew Avram with Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

1. Get a stubble

First cut your hair to stubble length using an electric hair trimmer. This will make your hair easier to shave. Use a zero setting on the trimmer and cut with the grain (the direction your hair grows). Make several passes to make sure you don't miss any spots.