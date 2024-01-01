Every January, millions of people commit to abstaining from drinking alcohol (beer, wine, and spirits) for one month. Known as "Dry January," the public health initiative was launched in 2013 by Alcohol Change UK to address the role alcohol plays in people's lives and health.

"Dry January can be a useful tool to help people change their relationships with alcohol," says Dr. Rocco Iannucci, director of the Fernside Residential Treatment Program at Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital. "People take the Dry January challenge as a step toward changing their alcohol habits or to explore the effect a monthlong break can have on their health."