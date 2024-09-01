Step up your walking routine

Walking outdoors is one of the most accessible and versatile types of exercise. "Walking is a great way to get the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, and workouts can be adjusted to fit any fitness level," says Dr. Lauren Elson, medical editor of the Harvard Special Health Report Walking for Health.

Like most cardio activity, walking offers an array of health benefits. It improves heart health, strengthens the immune system, and helps manage body weight. It is also an excellent mood booster. But sometimes walking becomes too routine or even tedious. If you are in a walking rut, here are six fun and challenging variations to add to your regular outings.