Staying Healthy

Step up your walking routine

Has your walking routine become too routine? Here are six ways you can pick up the pace.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of a man in a park performing a lunge exercise to stretch his leg

Walking outdoors is one of the most accessible and versatile types of exercise. "Walking is a great way to get the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, and workouts can be adjusted to fit any fitness level," says Dr. Lauren Elson, medical editor of the Harvard Special Health Report Walking for Health.

Like most cardio activity, walking offers an array of health benefits. It improves heart health, strengthens the immune system, and helps manage body weight. It is also an excellent mood booster. But sometimes walking becomes too routine or even tedious. If you are in a walking rut, here are six fun and challenging variations to add to your regular outings.

To continue reading this article, you must log in.

Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.

  • Research health conditions
  • Check your symptoms
  • Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
  • Find the best treatments and procedures for you
  • Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
Learn more about the many benefits and features of joining Harvard Health Online »

I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.

Sign Me Up

Already a member? Login ».

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Gardening and yard work: Exercise with a purpose featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Gardening and yard work: Exercise with a purpose
Regular walking can hamper low back pain recurrence featured image

Pain

Regular walking can hamper low back pain recurrence
The end of painful sitting featured image

Pain

The end of painful sitting
Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

Walking for Health

The simple activity of walking has so many powerful health benefits. Done correctly, it can be the key to losing weight, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, and boosting your memory, as well as reducing your risk for heart disease, diabetes, cancer and more. Walking for Health, created by the experts at Harvard Medical School, takes you step-by-step from why walking may be the most perfect exercise, to how to get started on a walking program, to specific walking workouts. It even has a special section on walking for weight loss.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.