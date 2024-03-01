Staying Healthy
Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry
Avoiding food poisoning starts in your own kitchen.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
With spring's arrival, maybe you're planning to attack those dusty baseboards, smeared windows, and cluttered closets. But if you've been neglecting your refrigerator and pantry, these hard-working storage areas should take priority — and they need far more than annual cleaning to help you avoid food-borne illnesses, Harvard experts say.
It's not a minor threat. Each year, an estimated one in six Americans — 48 million people — get sick from germs in food, according to the CDC. About 128,000 of them are hospitalized and 3,000 die as a result of food-borne illness.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.