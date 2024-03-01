Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry

With spring's arrival, maybe you're planning to attack those dusty baseboards, smeared windows, and cluttered closets. But if you've been neglecting your refrigerator and pantry, these hard-working storage areas should take priority — and they need far more than annual cleaning to help you avoid food-borne illnesses, Harvard experts say.

It's not a minor threat. Each year, an estimated one in six Americans — 48 million people — get sick from germs in food, according to the CDC. About 128,000 of them are hospitalized and 3,000 die as a result of food-borne illness.