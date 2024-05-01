Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life?

A 2023 survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that one-third of respondents reported occasionally or regularly sleeping in separate rooms to accommodate a bed partner.

This may seem like a sign of a troubled relationship, but the practice is quite common and can lead to couples being happier and closer, according to Sharon Bober, associate professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School and founding director of the Sexual Health Program at Harvard-affiliated Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "Just because you don't always sleep in the same bed doesn't mean that you feel separated as a couple," she says.