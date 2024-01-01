Prepare for a fall

More than one in four adults ages 65 and older fall each year, and about 20% of these tumbles result in a broken bone or head injury. The best way to prevent falls is to stay in good shape by improving your core strength, balance, and flexibility. "Studies have shown that these are the keys of fall prevention," says Barbara Ranucci, a physical therapist with Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation.

Maintaining other aspects of your health can further reduce your fall risk, such as addressing any dizziness that might be due to an inner ear problem and having routine eye exams (to keep your vision sharp so you can avoid tripping hazards).