Staying Healthy
Prepare for a fall
Learning how to fall the right way can reduce your risk of injuries.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
More than one in four adults ages 65 and older fall each year, and about 20% of these tumbles result in a broken bone or head injury. The best way to prevent falls is to stay in good shape by improving your core strength, balance, and flexibility. "Studies have shown that these are the keys of fall prevention," says Barbara Ranucci, a physical therapist with Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation.
Maintaining other aspects of your health can further reduce your fall risk, such as addressing any dizziness that might be due to an inner ear problem and having routine eye exams (to keep your vision sharp so you can avoid tripping hazards).
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.