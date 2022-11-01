Staying Healthy

Physical therapy as good as surgery for healing knee meniscal tears

In the journals

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Physical therapy works as well as surgery for healing degenerative meniscal tears in the knee, an injury related to tissue aging that can lead to osteoarthritis.

In a recent study, more than 270,000 people ages 45 to 70 with meniscal tears either had surgery to repair the damage or underwent 16 half-hour sessions with a physical therapist over an eight-week period. The sessions included exercises like calf raises, leg presses, lunges, stair walking, and balancing on a wobble board. Researchers did routine follow-ups for five years. Over all, improvement in knee function and risk of developing knee osteoarthritis were similar regardless of whether people had physical therapy or surgery.

According to the investigators, the findings support physical therapy as an effective alternative for people with meniscal tears, especially for those concerned about surgery's costs and possible complications. The results were published online July 8, 2022, by JAMA Network Open.

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.