Staying Healthy

Leg stretching may improve blood flow and prevent strokes

n1020h1620726145373

In the journals

Not only can regular leg stretching help reduce cramps and muscle strains, it also may be another way to protect against heart disease and stroke. A study published online July 1, 2020, by The Journal of Physiology found that performing simple leg stretches can help improve blood flow throughout the body.

Researchers split 39 healthy people into two groups. One group didn't do any stretching. The other group performed four types of leg stretches five times a week for 12 weeks. The stretches focused on the hip, knee, and ankle. Each stretch was done for 45 seconds with a 15-second recovery. Afterward, the researchers found that the arteries in the lower legs of the stretching group had better blood flow and less stiffness. The stretching group also had lower blood pressure at the end of the study compared with their initial readings.

The researchers speculated that lower-body stretching causes muscles to press on the arteries in the thighs and legs. This makes the body release chemicals that expand the arteries so more blood can enter. The effect also appears to influence arteries in the upper body, as participants showed similar changes in the arteries of their upper arms.

The researchers noted that leg stretching could add extra protection against heart disease, stroke, and even diabetes, all of which are associated with reduced blood flow. They added that leg stretching is especially helpful for high-risk people who have mobility issues and cannot exercise on a regular basis.

Image: PeopleImages/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Weighing the dangers of extra weight featured image

Staying Healthy

Weighing the dangers of extra weight
Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease
Night owls may face higher diabetes risks featured image

Staying Healthy

Night owls may face higher diabetes risks
Diabetes Exercise & Fitness Stroke

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.