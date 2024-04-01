How can I protect my eyes during a solar eclipse?

Q. A total solar eclipse is scheduled to cross North America on April 8. How can I view it safely?

A. You're smart to plan ahead, since viewing a solar eclipse — which happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth — may damage your eyesight if your eyes aren't protected. The light emitted from a solar eclipse isn't necessarily stronger than that from sunlight on an ordinary day, but we shouldn't gaze directly at the sun at any time.