Staying Healthy
How can I protect my eyes during a solar eclipse?
Ask the doctor
Q. A total solar eclipse is scheduled to cross North America on April 8. How can I view it safely?
A. You're smart to plan ahead, since viewing a solar eclipse — which happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth — may damage your eyesight if your eyes aren't protected. The light emitted from a solar eclipse isn't necessarily stronger than that from sunlight on an ordinary day, but we shouldn't gaze directly at the sun at any time.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.