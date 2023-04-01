Staying Healthy
Gearing up for electric bikes
"E-bikes" continue to grow in popularity and provide an option for older adults to take up cycling.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Cycling is one of the better ways for older adults to stay active. It’s a low-impact activity that’s easy on the joints, and it can help increase aerobic fitness, stamina, and balance. Some research has suggested that cycling may even improve cognitive function.
But if certain limitations make cycling a challenge, electric bikes, commonly known as e-bikes, can help you get pedaling.
"An e-bike may enable someone with muscle impairments or arthritis to ride more comfortably and for longer distances and on hilly terrain," says Karen Zunti, a physical therapist with the Cycling Medicine Program at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Network. "For those limited by shortness of breath or lung conditions, an e-bike can allow them to ride with less effort. This is great if they want to ride with friends who are more fit, and to ride with kids and grandkids who do not have the same physical limitations."
Easy riders
E-bikes use a small electric motor run by a lithium-ion battery that operates while you’re pedaling or when you turn on a handlebar switch. The motors are either in the bottom bracket near the pedals (called a mid-drive motor) or in the front or back wheel hub (called a hub drive).
The assistance from the motor makes pedaling easier. When the motor is off, e-bikes function like regular bicycles.
E-bikes can provide a good workout if people don’t rely too much on the motor. A study in the Spring 2021 issue of the Translational Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine found that riding an e-bike can increase heart and breathing rates enough to qualify as moderate-intensity exercise.
Batteries are either external or internal. Externals are removable, while internals can be either removable or not. All e-bike batteries come with a charger. A fully depleted battery takes about two to six hours to charge, but some can reach 90% capacity in about two hours. Batteries usually last three to five years.
Most e-bikes can travel from about 30 to 50 miles on a single battery charge, depending on your speed, how often you use the motor, your size, and factors like hills and wind resistance.
Different classes
E-bikes are divided into three classes, based on the level of motor assistance and top speeds.
Class 1: The motor kicks in only when you pedal and stops helping at 20 mph.
Class 2: These also have a pedal-assist mode up to 20 mph plus a throttle-powered mode. Located on the grip or handlebar, the throttle provides direct power to the motor without pedaling, similar to a motorized scooter.
Class 3: These bikes are solely pedal-assist like class 1, but assistance continues up to 28 mph.
Most new riders start with a class 1 e-bike. They are the most affordable, and you can ride them on city streets and most bike paths. (States and cities have their own laws governing the use of e-bikes on trails, so check your local regulations.)
|
Riding in style
There are many styles of e-bikes available. Your choice depends on where and how you plan to ride. For instance, road bikes are best for smooth or paved roads. Mountain bikes are designed for trails and rough terrain, and commuter bikes are ideal for casual leisure riding around town. Fat tire bikes are built to tackle winter weather, sand, and other landscapes that can be difficult for regular e-bikes. Folding bikes are smaller framed bikes that can be condensed to one-third their size for easier transport.
Shopping tips
E-bikes are heavier than most other bikes and range in weight from 25 to 65 pounds, so consider how you plan to transport and store them. Prices depend on the style and manufacturer but can range from around $500 to several thousand dollars.
It’s best to get professionally fitted, as with any bike. (Ask the staff at your local bike shop if they do fittings or can refer you to someone who does.) This ensures you get the right size bike with the proper seat and handlebar height.
Not sure if an e-bike is right for you? Many bike shops offer rentals so you can try them out.
And before heading out, make sure you are comfortable with basic bike handling skills like steering, slowing, stopping, and avoiding obstacles and other people.
"If you don’t know how to properly control a regular bike, then you definitely won’t be able to safely control a heavier e-bike that can travel at high speed," says Zunti.
Image: © amriphoto/Getty Images
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.