Cataract removal tied to lower dementia risk

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Struggling with cataracts? Removing those clouded lenses in the eyes might do more than improve your vision. A study published online Dec. 6, 2021, by JAMA Internal Medicine found an association between cataract removal and reduced dementia risk. Researchers followed more than 3,000 dementia-free older adults (who had either cataracts or glaucoma) for about 24 years. During the study period, the risk of developing dementia was 29% lower in people who underwent cataract extraction, compared with people who didn’t have their cataracts removed. The risk of dementia didn’t change among people who did or did not have glaucoma surgery (which does not restore vision). The study was observational and didn’t prove conclusively that cataract removal protects cognition. However, researchers note that some evidence shows impaired senses (such as poor vision) contribute to social isolation and reduced brain stimulation, which are risk factors for developing dementia. Scientists also speculate that visual impairment may keep people from exercising, and inactivity is another risk factor for dementia.

Image: seb_ra/Getty Images

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
