Staying Healthy

Caregivers: You deserve a break

Consider respite care options so you can recharge and remain in your caregiving role.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a mature couple, wife is hugging husband who sits in a wheelcihair

Being a caregiver for a family member — particularly for someone with substantial needs — is a labor of love. Whether you're caring for a spouse, parent, adult child, grandchild, or another family member, the job has high demands, grueling hours, no pay, little time for yourself, and, in some cases, health risks. "Meeting a loved one's needs can come at the cost of the caregiver's own well-being. While the role can be deeply satisfying, it can also lead to burnout and risks for high blood pressure, fatigue or sleep problems, depression, isolation, significant weight loss or weight gain, and even premature death," explains Marie Clouqueur, a therapist and geriatric case manager in the Division of Geriatrics at Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital.

You need a breather now and then — to exercise, go to doctor appointments, see friends, or simply recharge — to maintain your equilibrium and have the strength to continue as a caregiver. The way to do that is with respite care.

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
Caregiving

