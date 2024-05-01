Staying Healthy

Can berberine help me lose weight?

Ask the doctor

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor



Q. I saw on social media that a supplement called berberine produces the same weight-loss benefits as medications like Wegovy. Is that true?

A. No, it's not. And this is yet another example why we should be skeptical when social media platforms dispense so-called health advice, since taking berberine can cause unpleasant and even harmful side effects.

Here's the dynamic at play: the incredible demand for semaglutide (marketed as Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for obesity) and similar weight-loss drugs — which dampen appetite and help people feel full — has stirred renewed interest in berberine. Long touted for calming gastrointestinal nuisances, the plant extract has also been linked to reduced blood sugar levels. Some people say it suppresses appetite and promotes weight loss, but there's no rigorous scientific evidence to support that claim.

It's important to know that berberine can alter how quickly the liver breaks down medications — including anti-clotting drugs and immunosuppressants — and change their effectiveness. It also has side effects such as diarrhea, constipation, gas, and upset stomach. Since the FDA doesn't regulate dietary supplements, there's no guarantee how much berberine is contained in a product. Talk to your doctor if you want to explore it further — but don't buy into social media claims that berberine is "nature's Ozempic."



About the Author



Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.



