Can berberine help me lose weight?

Q. I saw on social media that a supplement called berberine produces the same weight-loss benefits as medications like Wegovy. Is that true?
A. No, it's not. And this is yet another example why we should be skeptical when social media platforms dispense so-called health advice, since taking berberine can cause unpleasant and even harmful side effects.
Here's the dynamic at play: the incredible demand for semaglutide (marketed as Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for obesity) and similar weight-loss drugs — which dampen appetite and help people feel full — has stirred renewed interest in berberine. Long touted for calming gastrointestinal nuisances, the plant extract has also been linked to reduced blood sugar levels. Some people say it suppresses appetite and promotes weight loss, but there's no rigorous scientific evidence to support that claim.
It's important to know that berberine can alter how quickly the liver breaks down medications — including anti-clotting drugs and immunosuppressants — and change their effectiveness. It also has side effects such as diarrhea, constipation, gas, and upset stomach. Since the FDA doesn't regulate dietary supplements, there's no guarantee how much berberine is contained in a product. Talk to your doctor if you want to explore it further — but don't buy into social media claims that berberine is "nature's Ozempic."
