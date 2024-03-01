Be wise about bee and wasp stings

Warm sunshine and blossoming flowers are a natural invitation to go outside this spring. But as you spend more time outdoors, remember that bees, wasps, and hornets are busy foraging for food and nectar. The seasonal increase in these populations boosts your risk for accidental encounters and stings.

The sting effect

Bees, wasps, and hornets inject venom when they sting. The venom contains proteins that poke holes in cells and cause additional damage to them. You feel that immediately as pain and itching, which are triggered as part of a natural process that walls off the venom to keep it from spreading.