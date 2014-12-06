Staying Healthy
Ask the doctor: B12 shots vs. pills
Q. I am 72 years old and was recently diagnosed with B12 deficiency. Which is better—the B12 pill or the shot?
A. Low B12 can cause anemia and fatigue. For many people with low B12 levels, a daily supplement in the form of a pill is as effective as taking a monthly muscle injection. The choice of shot or pill depends on the reason for the deficiency.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.