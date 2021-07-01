Staying Healthy
Advisory group: Too soon to recommend routine vitamin D screening
Vitamin D plays an important role in the body, helping it to absorb bone-building calcium and supporting many of the body’s other functions. But should adults be routinely screened for vitamin D deficiency if they don’t have symptoms or they are not at higher-than-average risk of vitamin D deficiency? The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recently reconsidered the benefits and harms of routine screening. The group’s consensus view was that there’s still not enough evidence that routine vitamin D blood testing leads to better health outcomes. The task force came to this conclusion during an update of its 2014 recommendation.Image: © jarun011/Getty Images
