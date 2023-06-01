3 types of therapists to help you improve daily function

Getting up from a chair, drinking a glass of water, eating a meal, driving a car, carrying groceries, buttoning a shirt or pants, having a conversation — we take these abilities for granted until we experience physical changes, and once-easy tasks become challenging. That could be due to something simple, like inactivity and muscle weakness, or something more complicated, like arthritis or a swallowing disorder. The good news is that there are ways to keep you functioning, vibrant, and independent. Three types of experts can help.

A physical therapist

Physical therapists work with you to improve your strength, balance, and mobility. They evaluate your needs and create an exercise program to restore function. The program might focus on specific muscle groups for specific problems. For example, for shoulder pain, the program may involve your shoulder, back, and chest muscles. Or a program might focus on all of the major muscle groups if you have general weakness.