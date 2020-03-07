Pain

Hip Replacement: Is the timing right?

Doctor examining male patient with hip pain.

The pain and physical limitations of advanced hip arthritis can wear you down physically and emotionally. The decision to have a hip replacement is based on the amount of damage to the joint, your symptoms, and your overall level of disability. Here are some signs that it may be time to consider hip replacement:

Joint health

  • x-rays show advanced arthritis or other damage
  • the joint is visibly deformed, bowing inward or outward

Symptoms

  • significant pain daily
  • pain keeps you awake at night despite the use of medications
  • pain and swelling don't decrease with rest and medication
  • pain medications are causing severe side effects

Loss of function

  • pain and stiffness limit your ability to do normal, everyday activities
  • difficulty bending or rotating your hips.

Are you healthy enough for surgery?

Before making your decision, you'll need to undergo a comprehensive medical evaluation by your primary care doctor or orthopedic specialist. Hip replacement might be too risky if you have any of the following conditions:

  • an active infection in the hip or elsewhere in the body
  •  a significant medical condition, including recent heart attack, ongoing chest pain from heart disease, or heart failure
  • poor circulation that could interfere with healing
  • severely damaged or nonworking hip muscles or ligaments
  • damaged nerves in the hip
  • neuromuscular disease such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, or stroke
  • an allergy to materials used to make artificial joints.

Best age for a hip replacement

If you are considering a hip replacement, age is an important factor to consider. That's because artificial hip implants have limited life spans. You can only put a certain number of miles on your new hip before it wears out. And if you are overweight or very physically active, your new joint may wear out faster.

This is why most people are encouraged to delay total hip replacement until at least their 60s, if possible. Given the average life span for Americans, many of the older adults who get a new hip in their 60s or 70s may never need to have it replaced.

If you are in your 40s or 50s, a new hip is likely to wear out during your lifetime. Then you'll need to have revision surgery to take out the old one and replace it.

For more on strategies for pain-free hips, read  T otal Hip Replacement , a Special Health Report from Harvard Medical School. 

Image: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Does running cause arthritis? featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Does running cause arthritis?
Seeing a surgeon? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Seeing a surgeon?
Vegetarian diet linked to more hip fractures in women featured image

Women's Health

Vegetarian diet linked to more hip fractures in women
Hips Pain

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.