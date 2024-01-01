Harvard Doctors answers your questions about Total Hip Replacements

If your painful hip is holding you back from doing even simple everyday tasks like putting on your shoes, then hip replacement can have a dramatic impact on your life.

But before you say “yes” to this life-changing surgery, you must know what’s involved so you can intelligently and confidently weigh the pros and cons and make the most informed decisions about each step of the procedure.

That’s what makes Total Hip Replacement such a valuable resource for you.

Step-by-step, this convenient online guide answers all your questions—even important questions you may not have considered—to help ensure the best possible outcome. For example:

What are the key considerations for deciding on a total hip replacement? Discover the 6 non-surgical options you should try first…the best timing for a replacement… alternatives to total hip replacement…and more.

How do hip replacements work? Vivid illustrations show and tell what your hip joint looks like and what is involved in hip replacement surgery (including minimally invasive surgery) so you can know what to expect.

What type of implants are available? Discover the four replacement components that mimic the function of the hip joint, plus the pros and cons of different replacement materials.

What are the best ways to ensure a safe and full recovery? Find out about in-hospital rehab… how to prepare your home for your recovery… physical therapy exercises to strengthen leg muscles and improve range of motion … and more.

You’ll also discover key questions to ask your surgeon before surgery… the most common causes of replacement failure and how to help prevent them… tips for getting on with your life with a new hip… and much more.

Total Hip Replacement: What Your Need to Know About Getting a New Joint brings you the facts you need to help get the best results from this procedure. When successful, hip replacement reduces pain and restores the joint to proper functioning and can help you live a more active, independent life.