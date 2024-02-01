Pain

Do I have a pinched nerve?

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

photo of a woman shown from behind, she is holding a hand on her hip due to pain, and there is a red circle superimposed on the image with gradually lightening rings representing pain

Q. I've been having pain in my buttocks that feels a bit like a pulled muscle, but I don't remember hurting myself. Could it be a pinched nerve?

A. Yes, it might be. There's some overlap in symptoms between pulled muscles and pinched nerves, which originate at nerve roots branching from the spinal cord. Both problems hurt, but muscle pain is typically dull and doesn't radiate outward (in this case, beyond the buttocks). With a pinched nerve, however, you'll notice sharp, burning pain that travels from one part of the body to another. Does it extend from the buttocks down your leg? Include numbness or a pins-and-needles sensation? These signs indicate a pinched nerve, which can arise from a range of causes that include pregnancy, injuries, and arthritis.

Pinched nerve pain can happen suddenly or gradually and often goes away on its own. Try resting the affected area, applying ice or heat, or taking over-the-counter anti-inflammatory pain relievers such as ibuprofen (Advil) or naproxen (Aleve). If the pain doesn't improve after a couple of weeks, see your doctor. She may suggest physical therapy or other treatments.

Image: © Doucefleur/Getty Images

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio
Bone, Joint & Muscle Health Nerve disorders

