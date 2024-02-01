Pain
Do I have a pinched nerve?
Q. I've been having pain in my buttocks that feels a bit like a pulled muscle, but I don't remember hurting myself. Could it be a pinched nerve?
A. Yes, it might be. There's some overlap in symptoms between pulled muscles and pinched nerves, which originate at nerve roots branching from the spinal cord. Both problems hurt, but muscle pain is typically dull and doesn't radiate outward (in this case, beyond the buttocks). With a pinched nerve, however, you'll notice sharp, burning pain that travels from one part of the body to another. Does it extend from the buttocks down your leg? Include numbness or a pins-and-needles sensation? These signs indicate a pinched nerve, which can arise from a range of causes that include pregnancy, injuries, and arthritis.
Pinched nerve pain can happen suddenly or gradually and often goes away on its own. Try resting the affected area, applying ice or heat, or taking over-the-counter anti-inflammatory pain relievers such as ibuprofen (Advil) or naproxen (Aleve). If the pain doesn't improve after a couple of weeks, see your doctor. She may suggest physical therapy or other treatments.
