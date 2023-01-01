Pain

Chest pain from inflamed joints

Ask the doctor

By , Former Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter

illustration of a human skeleton highlighing the breastbone and cartilage

Q. My wife was having unusual chest pains and was diagnosed with costochondritis. But it's lasted for weeks now, and I worry that she might have a heart problem. How can doctors be sure it's not her heart?

A. Costochondritis is one of several conditions that are often mistaken for a heart-related problem. (Another is heartburn.) Costochondritis results from inflammation of the tough, flexible connective tissue (cartilage) between the ribs and the breastbone, called the costosternal joints (see illustration).

Possible causes of costochondritis include a blow to the chest, strenuous exercise, or heavy weight lifting. A respiratory or joint infection, severe coughing, and certain types of arthritis may also trigger the condition. But more often than not, the cause is unknown.

The main symptoms are pain and tenderness in the chest. The pain may feel sharp or dull and gnawing and often worsens when a person takes a deep breath, coughs, or lies down. The chest may feel tender and possibly swollen when pressed. Rest and quiet breathing tends to ease the pain somewhat.

In contrast, people often describe heart attacks as uncomfortable squeezing, tightness, or pressure in the center of the chest; other varied symptoms can also occur. Because heart attacks are common and potentially serious, it's the first thing a doctor will rule out if a person shows up in any medical setting with chest pain. The testing includes an electrocardiogram, a brief, painless test that may reveal a distinct signature if a heart attack is occurring (or happened in the past). A blood test that checks for damage to the heart muscle is standard practice; other tests may be done as well.

Doctors always take a medical history, which may have helped pin down your wife's diagnosis. There are no lab or imaging tests to confirm a diagnosis of costochondritis with certainty. The problem usually goes away on its own, without any treatment. But it can last several months and sometimes up to a year. In the meantime, people can take pain medications, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), or apply pain-relieving creams or gels to the affected area. These include over-the-counter creams that contain capsaicin or salicylates, or a 1% diclofenac gel (Voltaren). Exercises that might aggravate the problem, such as rowing or weight lifting, may need to be avoided. Gentle stretching exercises may help; so can putting either a heating pad or ice pack on the painful area a few times a day.

Image: © 7activestudio/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H

Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H, Former Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter

Dr. Deepak Bhatt is a cardiologist and lecturer at Harvard Medical School. He is now director of Mount Sinai Heart at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. Dr. Bhatt formerly served as the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Trending now: Home sleep tests featured image

Staying Healthy

Trending now: Home sleep tests
Repairing a thoracic aneurysm featured image

Heart Health

Repairing a thoracic aneurysm
Concern about rising calcium score featured image

Heart Health

Concern about rising calcium score
Medical Tests & Procedures

You might also be interested in…

The Joint Pain Relief Workout: Healing exercises for your shoulders, hips, knees, and ankles

Is joint pain holding you back? Perhaps an achy ankle or sore knee is making it difficult to enjoy a run through your favorite park or even taking a short walk. Or maybe a throbbing hip or shoulder prevents you from whacking a golf ball or performing simple tasks like carrying a bag of groceries. The exercises in this report, The Joint Pain Relief Workout: Healing exercises for your shoulders, hips, knees, and ankles, can help relieve ankle, knee, hip, or shoulder pain, and help you become more active again, which can help you stay independent long into your later years.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.