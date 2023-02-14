Pain

5 causes of sciatica

Close up unhealthy mature woman touching back, sitting on bed

Sciatica isn’t actually a health condition; it’s a symptom, and a misnamed one at that. Sciatica refers to the symptoms of buttock, thigh, and leg pain, but it can arise from a variety of causes. Sciatica gets its name from the sciatic nerve, the body’s largest. There’s one sciatic nerve on either side of the body. Each nerve extends through the buttock and down the leg into the foot and toes. Yet the most common causes of sciatica don’t involve direct injury to a sciatic nerve itself, but rather to the nerves higher in the spine that join to form the sciatic nerve.

The right treatment for sciatica depends on the cause, such as a herniated disc, injury, or a pinched sciatic nerve in the buttocks. Sciatica can also happen in late pregnancy as ligaments get looser and the growing baby puts indirect pressure on the sciatic nerve.

For most people, home treatment may be all you need. Even if you don’t know what’s causing your sciatica, you can take steps to relieve your pain at home. For example:

  • Move. A few days of rest is okay but ideally you want to move as much as you can as soon as you can. If moving seems to make the pain worse, it’s best to see a doctor and talk through what’s going on.
  • Ice and heat. Ice is helpful for the first week. After that applying heat can help.
  • Over-the-counter pain relievers: Don’t take more than the recommended dose.

Although most sciatica gets better on its own, it’s sometimes prudent to visit the doctor to make sure your pain doesn’t have a more serious cause. An office visit is in order if

  • you are under age 20 or older than 55 and having sciatica for the first time
  • your symptoms are severe
  • you have weakness in a leg or foot
  • you have a fever in addition to your pain.
  • you have a history of cancer

To learn more about ways to ease your sciatica pain, purchase  Finding Relief for Sciatica  from Harvard Health Publishing.

Image: fizkes/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.