Our Library

Harvard Health Newsletters

HHP produces four newsletters, bringing hundreds of thousands of subscribers the latest health information every month. Doctors and experts at HMS provide current, trustworthy and evidence-based health news and information in Harvard's monthly newsletters: the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Women's Health Watch, and Harvard Men's Health Watch.

Special Health Reports and Harvard Medical School Guides

HHP also produces an extensive offering of in-depth reports containing useful information on exercise, wellness, and treatment and prevention of major health concerns. Written in clear, easy-to-understand language with a depth and authority that is unmatched.

65+ Special Health Reports

35 HMS Guides, with new titles released regularly.

E-learning courses

Online courses that offer detailed information in an engaging and interactive format. Learn about cognitive fitness, healthy eating, starting to exercise, controlling your blood pressure, improving sleep, and other health topics through a combination of videos, slides, quizzes, and interactive learning tools.

Harvard Medical School Faculty Blog

A daily blog covering various health topics, written by HMS faculty and affiliated experts.

Coronavirus Resource Center

Comprehensive coverage of critical health topics as they occur.

Health tips, Health A to Zs, Quirky Body, exercise videos, Information Prescriptions...and more!

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.