Mind & Mood

Anticholinergic drugs linked with greater cognitive risk

n1220h16207261610901

In the journals

Many commonly used drugs have anticholinergic effects, meaning the drugs block the action of acetylcholine. Nerve cells release acetylcholine to transmit impulses to other nerves in the brain and throughout the body. Previous research has shown a link between these drugs and dementia. Now a study has found a similar link with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), especially if you take larger doses. The findings were published online Sept. 2, 2020, by Neurology.

Some medications are designed purposefully to block acetylcholine, such as those used for urinary incontinence. But more often the anticholinergic action is a side effect of drugs taken to treat conditions like allergies, colds, and depression.

Researchers recruited 688 adults, average age 74, who had no cognitive problems. Everyone received annual cognitive tests for up to 10 years. Those who regularly took at least one anticholinergic drug were 47% more likely to get MCI — often a precursor to dementia like Alzheimer's disease — compared with those who did not take the drugs. Higher doses also appear to be associated with a greater risk of developing MCI. About 75% of the group took two to four times more than the recommended minimum amount. The researchers stressed the importance for older adults to regularly review their medications with their doctors and be mindful about following proper dosages.

Image: Andrey Popov/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Get ready for allergy season featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Get ready for allergy season
Be wise about bee and wasp stings featured image

Staying Healthy

Be wise about bee and wasp stings
Simpler way to test for true penicillin allergy featured image

Staying Healthy

Simpler way to test for true penicillin allergy
Allergies Alzheimer's Disease Depression Medications

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.