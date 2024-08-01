Men's Health
What causes a man's breasts to grow?
On call
Q. I know that many men, including me, develop larger breasts as they age. But my right breast appears larger than the left one. Should I be worried?
A. Indeed, breast enlargement in men has become more common. The two predominant reasons are excess weight and a condition called gynecomastia (pronounced guy-nuh-co-MAS-tee-uh).
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.