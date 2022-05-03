Men's Health

Active surveillance over prostate cancer treatment: Is it right for you?

Doctor showing tablet to patient in medical practice.

More men are choosing active surveillance for their low-risk prostate cancer diagnosis. While this "wait and see" approach may sound passive, it can provide opportunities for men to get more active about their overall wellness.

What is active surveillance?

Active surveillance is a treatment option for men with low-risk prostate cancer as determined by two factors: cancer that only exists inside the prostate and specific findings on a prostate biopsy. During a prostate biopsy, the doctor usually takes 10 to 12 tissue samples. The samples are examined by a pathologist that confirms cancer is present and assigns a Gleason score.

The Gleason system assigns 1-to-5 rankings to the two most common types of cancer cells in a man's biopsied samples. The two rankings are added together to get a Gleason score, with 10 being the highest. The higher the number, the greater chance the cancer will quickly grow and spread. A low Gleason score -- typically a 6 and sometimes a 7 -- strongly suggests a low risk that the cancer will grow rapidly or spread.

Men on active surveillance regularly follow up with their doctor for PSA blood tests and digital rectal exams. The doctor may also order newer blood and urine tests, an MRI or a repeat biopsy. If there is evidence the cancer has progressed, such as a rising PSA, new findings on other tests or on MRI, or a repeat biopsy with a higher Gleason score, then treatment should be considered.

Why choose active surveillance?

The reason for choosing active surveillance is to defer="defer" immediate surgery or radiation, since low-grade prostate cancer is unlikely to progress. That also means avoiding possible side effects of treatment, such as erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, and bowel problems.

There is a good chance men with low-risk prostate cancer will live a long time so they should do everything they can to ensure their life is the healthiest and the highest quality it can be. Lifestyle changes, such as eating a Mediterranean or similar healthy diet, exercising more, and shedding pounds if you are overweight, could not only improve their long-term cancer outcome but also protect against other serious health issues like heart attacks and strokes.

For more information on preventing and treating prostate problems, check out the Guide to Prostate Diseases, a Special Health Report from Harvard Medical School.

Image: Westend61/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer? featured image

Men's Health

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
What kinds of cancer screenings should men get as they age? featured image

Cancer

What kinds of cancer screenings should men get as they age?
4 tips for coping with an enlarged prostate featured image

Men's Health

4 tips for coping with an enlarged prostate
Prostate Cancer

You might also be interested in…

2022 Annual Report on Prostate Diseases

Most men eventually develop some type of prostate problem, and when they do there are usually no easy solutions. More than a primer on prostate conditions, this Special Health Report, the Annual Report on Prostate Diseases, includes roundtable discussions with experts at the forefront of prostate research, interviews with men about their treatment decisions, and the latest thinking on complementary therapies. This report will provide you with the information you need to understand the current controversies, avoid common pitfalls, and work with your doctor to make informed choices about your prostate health.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.