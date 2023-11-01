When heart-related pain goes unrecognized

Most people don't know that you can have a heart attack without realizing it. In fact, these so-called silent heart attacks account for an estimated 30% to 60% of all heart attacks. But recognizing and responding to a silent heart attack is important, as they can be harbingers for a more serious, potentially deadly heart attack.

"Heart attacks can be silent for a variety of reasons," says cardiologist Dr. Peter Stone, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Just like a regular heart attack, a silent one occurs when the heart muscle doesn't receive enough blood, usually when a clot blocks blood flow inside a narrowed heart artery.