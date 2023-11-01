Heart Health
When heart-related pain goes unrecognized
Silent heart attacks are surprisingly common. Make sure you're aware of the subtle and less common symptoms of coronary artery disease.
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Most people don't know that you can have a heart attack without realizing it. In fact, these so-called silent heart attacks account for an estimated 30% to 60% of all heart attacks. But recognizing and responding to a silent heart attack is important, as they can be harbingers for a more serious, potentially deadly heart attack.
"Heart attacks can be silent for a variety of reasons," says cardiologist Dr. Peter Stone, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Just like a regular heart attack, a silent one occurs when the heart muscle doesn't receive enough blood, usually when a clot blocks blood flow inside a narrowed heart artery.
