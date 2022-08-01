Heart Health

What happens during electrical cardioversion?

Ask the doctor

By , Former Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter

illustration of a heart showing atrial fibrillation using arrows to represent the heart's irregular rhythm illustration of a heart showing normal rhythm, using arrows to represent movement of blood

Q. I have been having bad symptoms from my atrial fibrillation and am scheduled for an electrical cardioversion. It sounds risky. What does this procedure involve?

A. Electrical cardioversion is a procedure to convert a rapid or irregular heartbeat back to a normal rhythm. While the idea of shocking your heart with electricity sounds scary and potentially risky, rest assured that this procedure is quite safe. It's not the same as cardiac defibrillation, which is an emergency procedure that uses high-energy shocks. Electrical cardioversion more often uses lower-energy shocks, and you're asleep during the brief procedure so you shouldn't feel the shock.

Atrial fibrillation (afib) causes blood to pool and stagnate in the heart's upper chambers (atria), increasing the risk of blood clots. Because these clots can break loose and cause a stroke, most people with afib take anti-clotting medications to lower this risk. Cardioversion can dislodge blood clots, and this elevated risk persists for about a month after the procedure.

If you're not already taking an anti-clotting medication, you'll probably need to take one for three to four weeks before the procedure. That usually allows any existing blood clots to stabilize or resolve. Another option is to receive a special ultrasound test called transesophageal echocardiography, which involves placing a thin, flexible tube down your esophagus (the tube connecting your throat and stomach) to get a closer view of the heart. If no blood clots are visible, an electrical cardioversion can be done without giving the anti-clotting pretreatment regimen for weeks ahead of time.

Before the cardioversion, you can't eat or drink for eight to 12 hours. You'll receive medications through a vein in your arm to make you sleepy. Two palm-sized electrode patches or paddles will be placed on your right upper chest and your lower left chest or back. (These areas will be shaved beforehand, if needed.) Wires from the electrodes connect to a cardioversion machine. The electricity momentarily stuns the heart. When the heart "wakes up," its internal pacemaker should take over and restore a regular, coordinated heartbeat.

After you're sedated, the procedure takes only a few minutes, but you'll be monitored for a few hours afterward. Cardioversion is successful about 90% of the time. But your heart may revert to an abnormal rhythm, sometimes shortly after the procedure, especially if you've had atrial fibrillation for many years. Your doctor may prescribe medications to help keep your heart in a normal rhythm. And you'll need to continue taking anti-clotting medications for at least another month — or indefinitely, depending on your risk of stroke.

Image: © go-un lee/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H

Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H, Former Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter

Dr. Deepak Bhatt is a cardiologist and lecturer at Harvard Medical School. He is now director of Mount Sinai Heart at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. Dr. Bhatt formerly served as the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H
You might also be interested in…

Managing Atrial Fibrillation

Managing Atrial Fibrillation will explain what atrial fibrillation is, how to know if you have it, its causes, and the treatments available. Afib can be a complex health condition, so the more you know about it, the better you will be able to work with your doctor. If afib is monitored and treated correctly, you can minimize its symptoms and help to prevent serious complications like stroke and heart damage.

Read More

