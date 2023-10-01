Heart Health
Weather and air pollution linked to heart-related hospitalizations
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
A model that takes weather and air pollution into account may help forecast future heart problems, according to a study in the June 2023 issue of JACC Advances.
To create the model, researchers looked at atmospheric and weather data in tandem with hospital admissions for heart failure, heart attack, and stroke over a 10-year period. They analyzed data on more than 24 million Canadians, divided into five progressive age groups, ranging from age 18 to over 70. Lower temperatures, high wind speed, atmospheric pressure, high precipitation, and high degrees of pollution were all linked to high risk of being hospitalized with one of the serious cardiovascular conditions, particularly in older people.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.