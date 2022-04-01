Heart Health

Unmasking the varied causes of breathlessness and fatigue

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Cardiopulmonary exercise testing can help reveal unusual reasons for these common symptoms — and also shed light on long COVID.

photo of a man undergoing a cardiopulmonary exercise testing stress test with assistance from a medical professional

One of the vexing things about certain common health complaints is the range of possible underlying causes. For example, feeling short of breath is perfectly normal after a burst of vigorous exercise. But for some people, even mild exertion can trigger a sensation of breathlessness, or what doctors call dyspnea. It’s often accompanied by symptoms such as fatigue and lightheadedness.

Most of the time, heart or lung issues are to blame. In many cases, routine tests — including a chest x-ray, echocardiogram (heart ultrasound), lung function tests, and blood tests — can uncover the underlying reason for a person’s breathlessness.

"But sometimes, all the results are perfectly normal, or the findings don’t fully explain the nature or severity of the person’s symptoms," says Dr. David Systrom, who directs the Dyspnea Clinic at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital. That’s where cardio­pulmonary exercise testing (CPET) can play a role (see "What is cardiopulmonary exercise testing?").

What is cardiopulmonary exercise testing?

A standard exercise stress test (also called a cardiac stress test) monitors your heart rate, heart rhythm, and blood pressure while you walk on a treadmill or pedal a stationary bike. A cardiopulmonary exercise test (CPET) is more involved, as it collects additional information about both your heart and lung function to assess how your body responds to exercise.

During a CPET, you also wear a small sensor called a pulse oximeter on your finger that measures your blood oxygen level. You’re also fitted with a mouthpiece or mask attached to a device that monitors your breathing to see how efficiently you take in oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide.

In an advanced version of the test, doctors use thin, flexible tubes (catheters) to insert two temporary pressure-monitoring devices, one into a neck vein to access the pulmonary artery (which brings blood from the heart to the lungs to pick up oxygen and off-load carbon dioxide) and another in the radial artery in the arm. Together, these devices show how well blood and oxygen is delivered to and used by your muscles as you exercise. The exercise portion includes a short warm-up followed by just five to eight minutes pedaling on an exercise bike with gradual increases in intensity.

Although the test is invasive, topical painkillers keep the discomfort from the catheters to a minimum. "In fact, more than 90% of people who’ve undergone invasive CPET testing say that the test is not as bad as having a cavity drilled and repaired by a dentist," says pulmonologist Dr. David Systrom, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Unusual causes

At one time, about half of the people referred to the Dyspnea Clinic who underwent CPET were found to have pulmonary hypertension (an uncommon condition in which the arteries to the lungs become thick and stiff) or heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (a form of heart failure resulting from stiffness in the heart’s lower left chamber). "But about five years ago, we also started seeing more patients with chronic fatigue syndrome," says Dr. Systrom. Officially known as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), this complex disease involves abnormalities in many organ systems, most notably the nervous and vascular systems.

The COVID connection

Many people with ME/CFS have unusual circulation problems that happen because the peripheral nervous system fails to signal the large veins in the legs, pelvis, and abdomen to constrict and deliver blood back up to the heart. This leads to what doctors call pre-load insufficiency, which means the heart’s upper right chamber (atrium) doesn’t fill up and reach a normal pressure before each beat. This problem is not only ubiquitous in people with ME/CFS but also extremely common in people with a condition known as long COVID, says Dr. Systrom.

Most people who get COVID-19 recover within weeks or a few months. But some experience lingering fatigue, lightheadedness, palpitations, brain fog, and breathlessness, which is often described as long COVID. Experts now refer to this long-lasting illness as PASC, which stands for post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection (SARS CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19). PASC, which is most common in young women, typically affects those with only mild infections.

Infectious disease expert and White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has speculated that PASC is the same as or very similar to ME/CSF, which can be triggered by infections, including mononucleosis and Lyme disease. Dr. Systrom and colleagues (along with other research teams across the country) are using CPET to better understand PASC, in hopes of paving the way for effective treatments.

Image: © Tashi-Delek/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Julie Corliss
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Yoga for chronic fatigue syndrome featured image

Staying Healthy

Yoga for chronic fatigue syndrome
A leg up on peripheral artery disease featured image

Diseases & Conditions

A leg up on peripheral artery disease
Look out for Lyme featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Look out for Lyme
Boosting Energy & Managing Fatigue COVID-19 Medical Tests & Procedures

You might also be interested in…

Boosting Your Energy

Fatigue is a symptom, not a disease, and it’s experienced differently by different people. Fatigue from stress or lack of sleep usually subsides after a good night’s rest, while other fatigue is more persistent and may be debilitating even after restful sleep. Harvard’s Special Health Report Boosting Your Energy provides advice and information from world-renowned medical experts that can help you discover the cause of your fatigue and find the right treatment or lifestyle changes.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.