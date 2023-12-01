The false promise of fish oil supplements

Millions of Americans — including one in five people over age 60 — take fish oil supplements, often assuming the capsules help stave off heart disease. Who can blame them? After all, the product labels say things like "promotes heart health" and "supports healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels."

"People will often say 'I don't like eating fish, but I know it's good for me. So I'm taking this supplement instead,'" says Preston Mason, a faculty member in the Cardiovascular Division at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital who studies the unique fats found in fish oil, known as omega-3 fatty acids.