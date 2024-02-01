The big problem of ministrokes

Many people who suffer a first-time stroke had a prior warning from a transient ischemic attack (TIA), also known as a ministroke.

"TIAs usually produce typical stroke symptoms, but because they are mild and brief they tend to be missed or ignored," says Dr. Erica Camargo Faye, a stroke neurologist at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. "But a TIA is your body warning that you're at high risk for a full stroke, and you need to listen."