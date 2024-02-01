Heart Health
The big problem of ministrokes
The symptoms of a transient ischemic attack last only minutes, but it still requires prompt medical attention.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Many people who suffer a first-time stroke had a prior warning from a transient ischemic attack (TIA), also known as a ministroke.
"TIAs usually produce typical stroke symptoms, but because they are mild and brief they tend to be missed or ignored," says Dr. Erica Camargo Faye, a stroke neurologist at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. "But a TIA is your body warning that you're at high risk for a full stroke, and you need to listen."
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.