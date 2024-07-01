Protect your heart during the dog days of summer

During the summer of 2023, record-breaking high temperatures scorched many regions of the United States. Not surprisingly, emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses also rose over that time period, according to the CDC. This worrisome trend is expected to continue as climate change ushers in longer, hotter, and more frequent episodes of extreme heat.

People who have underlying health problems — especially cardiovascular disease — are more vulnerable to the hazards of high temperatures. Air pollution, another threat to the heart, can also pose problems during the summer months.