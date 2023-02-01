Heart Health

Move of the month: Arm curls

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

illustration of a man performing the arm curls exercise as described in the article

For this biceps-building exercise, you'll need a pair of dumbbells. But if you don't have any, you can use cans of soup, full plastic water bottles, or any other easy-to-hold item that feels like an appropriate weight. Start with fairly light weights — maybe 2 to 5 pounds each. As you get stronger, switch to heavier weights.

Starting position: Stand tall with your feet about shoulder-width apart, your chest lifted, and your shoulders back and down. Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your arms down at your sides and your palms facing forward.

Movement: Slowly bend your elbows, lifting the dumbbells toward your shoulders. Hold. Slowly lower the dumbbells, straightening your arms back to the starting position. Repeat this movement to complete eight to 12 curls. Rest for 30 to 90 seconds, then do one or two additional sets.

Tips and techniques:

  • Tighten your abdominal muscles.
  • Keep your spine neutral and your shoulders down and back.
  • Hold your upper arms still, with your elbows close to your sides.
  • Make it easier: Sit in a chair, or use lighter weights.
  • Make it harder: Use heavier weights.

Photos by Michael Carroll

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Julie Corliss

About the Reviewer

photo of Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H

Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H, Former Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter

Dr. Deepak Bhatt is a cardiologist and lecturer at Harvard Medical School. He is now director of Mount Sinai Heart at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. Dr. Bhatt formerly served as the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H
Exercise & Fitness Physical Activity

