Move of the month: Arm curls
Reviewed by Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H, Former Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter
For this biceps-building exercise, you'll need a pair of dumbbells. But if you don't have any, you can use cans of soup, full plastic water bottles, or any other easy-to-hold item that feels like an appropriate weight. Start with fairly light weights — maybe 2 to 5 pounds each. As you get stronger, switch to heavier weights.
Starting position: Stand tall with your feet about shoulder-width apart, your chest lifted, and your shoulders back and down. Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your arms down at your sides and your palms facing forward.
Movement: Slowly bend your elbows, lifting the dumbbells toward your shoulders. Hold. Slowly lower the dumbbells, straightening your arms back to the starting position. Repeat this movement to complete eight to 12 curls. Rest for 30 to 90 seconds, then do one or two additional sets.
Tips and techniques:
- Tighten your abdominal muscles.
- Keep your spine neutral and your shoulders down and back.
- Hold your upper arms still, with your elbows close to your sides.
- Make it easier: Sit in a chair, or use lighter weights.
- Make it harder: Use heavier weights.
