Heart Health
Is sex hormone therapy safe for your heart?
New evidence provides some clarity on the long-controversial practice of sex hormone use in both men and women.
Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
The two main sex hormones — estrogen and testosterone — have wide-ranging effects in the body, including on the cardiovascular system. Produced primarily by the ovaries (estrogen) and testes (testosterone), these hormones affect not just your sexual function but also blood pressure, cholesterol, and other factors that influence heart health.
As people age, the natural decline in sex hormone levels sometimes causes undesirable symptoms, such as hot flashes or a flagging sex drive. Doctors can prescribe pills, patches, gels, and creams containing estrogen or testosterone to ease those symptoms. But are these products safe for your heart?
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
