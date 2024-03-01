Is calcium in my diet bad for my heart?

Q. My recent heart scan showed a very high calcium score. Do I need to change my diet and eat foods with less calcium?

A. Coronary calcium scans use low-radiation-dose CT to measure calcium deposits in the coronary arteries, which surround the heart and supply oxygen- and nutrient-rich blood to heart muscle cells. Calcium deposits in these arteries often accompany atherosclerosis, a common condition that narrows and "hardens" arteries and increases the risk of heart attack.