For controlling blood pressure, telemedicine may beat clinic visits

Telemedicine visits combined with self-measured blood pressure readings may help people control high blood pressure better than traditional office visits, according to a study in the March 2024 issue of Hypertension.

Researchers reviewed data from 31 trials lasting between six and 12 months that compared telemedicine to clinic visits for managing blood pressure. The telemedicine visits relied on blood pressure readings taken by patients at home, along with remote contact with health care providers via phone, video, or email.