Heart Health

Fish linked to lower risk of vascular brain disease

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Research we're watching

close-up of fish served on a plate with vegetables and slices of lemon for flavoring

Older adults who eat fish several times a week may be less likely to develop early signs of cerebrovascular disease, a new study finds. Cerebrovascular disease (which refers to disorders that affect blood flow to the brain) includes strokes, ministrokes, and related problems.

Published Nov. 30, 2021, in Neurology, the study included 1,623 people aged 65 and older. Their average age was 72, and none had history of stroke, dementia, or hospitalization for heart disease. Participants completed food questionnaires and received brain MRI scans.

Researchers examined the scans for three markers of possible early cerebrovascular disease: damage from tiny, previously undetected strokes; abnormalities of the brain’s white matter (nerve fibers); and enlarged fluid-filled spaces around blood vessels. People who ate fish at least twice a week had a lower prevalence of those markers compared with people who reported they had fish less than once weekly. The effect was most pronounced in people younger than 75.

Researchers adjusted the findings for possible confounding factors such as smoking, exercise, and alcohol use. While other, unmeasured influences may explain the apparent brain benefits from fish, the findings line up with other research linking fish and cardiovascular health.

Image: © gbh007/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Julie Corliss
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Some blood pressure drugs may lower dementia risk featured image

Mind & Mood

Some blood pressure drugs may lower dementia risk
New details about loneliness and dementia risk featured image

Mind & Mood

New details about loneliness and dementia risk
Making sense of dementia trends featured image

Mind & Mood

Making sense of dementia trends
Alzheimer's Disease Stroke

You might also be interested in…

Managing Your Cholesterol

Managing Your Cholesterol offers up-to-date information to help you or a loved one keep cholesterol in check. The report spells out what are healthy and unhealthy cholesterol levels, and offers specific ways to keep cholesterol in line. It covers cholesterol tests and the genetics of cholesterol. The report also focuses on treatments based on the latest scientific evidence, including the pros and cons of statins and other medications, and provides the lowdown on other substances advertised to lower cholesterol. Managing Your Cholesterol can also help you work with your doctor to individualize your treatment.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.