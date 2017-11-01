Don’t just sit there, move more!

Even if you exercise regularly, sitting for long periods during the day is unhealthy for your heart.



On average, we spend more than half of our waking hours sitting down: working at a computer, watching television, traveling in a car, or doing other sedentary things such as reading or chatting with friends. But long stretches of uninterrupted sitting have a range of undesirable effects that may harm your heart, says Dr. Beth Frates, who directs wellness programming for the Stroke Research and Recovery Institute at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

"Sedentary behavior affects your body in many different ways, even down to the molecular level," she notes.