Chronic loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

People who feel persistently lonely may be more prone to experiencing a stroke, according to a study published June 24, 2024, in eClinicalMedicine.

The study included more than 12,000 adults ages 50 and older who had never had a stroke. All completed a 20-item test designed to measure loneliness and social isolation. Four years later, the nearly 9,000 people remaining in the study repeated the test; researchers then tracked them for six to eight more years.

People with high loneliness scores only during the initial assessment had a 25% higher risk of stroke than those not considered lonely. But those who were lonely during both assessments had a 56% higher risk of stroke than those with consistently low loneliness scores, even after researchers accounted for a range of other risk factors. In addition to classic risk factors for stroke, such as high blood pressure and smoking, these included measures of social isolation and symptoms of depression, which are related to but distinct from loneliness. Read more about loneliness and ways to address the problem in the November 2023 Heart Letter article "Advice for the lonely hearts club."

About the Author

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine.


About the Reviewer

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

