Combating Loneliness
Break Free From The Chains of Loneliness
Discover tips and strategies to build lasting friendships, enrich your social circle, and enhance your well-being!
In today’s fast-paced world, where personal interactions often take a back seat to digital communication, finding and nurturing real, meaningful connections can seem more challenging than ever. But there's a way forward.
Combating Loneliness, a Special Health Report by Harvard Medical School experts offers strategies for living a more connected and fulfilling life in a world that often seems too busy to care. In this report, you’ll discover realistic, practical strategies to help you branch out, share experiences, and form new connections, even if you are ill or disabled.
Armed with these approaches—and many more insights detailed in the report—you'll have the tools to choose a life of connection over solitude to foster relationships that bring joy and depth to your existence.
Plus, you’ll get a very important Bonus Section at no extra cost. Included in this report is a special section, Losing a Loved One, which offers invaluable support for those facing one of life's most challenging moments.
Other Product Information
Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Annie Brewster, MD, Department of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School. Harvard Health Publishing. 44 pages. (2024)
About Harvard Medical School Guides
Harvard Medical School Guides delivers compact, practical information on important health concerns. These publications are smaller in scope than our Special Health Reports. Still, they are written in the same clear, easy-to-understand language, and they provide the authoritative health advice you expect from Harvard Health Publishing.
The Big 5 personality traits
Researchers have identified five universal traits that make up our personalities and inform how we think, feel, and act, as well as influence every aspect of our lives, including how lonely we may feel. These traits exist on continuums. We all possess these traits, but how much of them we have— that is, where we lie on the continuum—varies from person to person, which is what makes each of us unique individuals.
These are the five traits:
1 Extroversion, which describes whether you gain energy by turning outward and being with others or turning inward and preferring solitude (see “Introversion,” page 10). Extroverted individuals are socially outgoing, whereas less extroverted individuals (commonly known as introverts) like to avoid large gatherings and feel overwhelmed and fatigued when they spend a lot of time with others. Not having enough friends and a big enough social circle may leave extroverts feeling lonely, while introverts who force themselves to be more social than they would really like to be ultimately may end up feeling lonely and stressed since it is not an authentic way of living for them.
2 Agreeableness, which relates to how you treat others. Highly agreeable people value being helpful, compassionate, and cooperative, and they make friends easily. Less agreeable people tend to be stubborn, competitive, suspicious, and manipulative—qualities that make it more difficult to forge strong relationships.
3 Conscientiousness, which refers to how detail- and goal-oriented you are. Highly conscientious people are very organized and tend to be emotionally stable, whereas less conscientious people tend to be messy, prone to procrastination, and impulsive. More conscientious people may be better at maintaining friendships because their planning abilities help them thwart loneliness, while less conscientious people may inadvertently neglect friendships only to find themselves lonely.
4 Neuroticism, which reflects how emotionally stable you are. People with a high degree of neuroticism are typically irritable, tightly wound, and prone to moodiness, which makes it harder for them to make and keep friends than people who are more emotionally stable.
5 Openness to experience, which refers to how creative and curious you are. Highly open people like to learn new things and meet new people, and they aren’t afraid of change or challenges. Less open individuals are more rigid and proscribed in their behavior, and they may not know how to break out of their shells to gain the social contacts they need and desire. It appears that 40% to 60% of the variations in these five personality traits are inherited, particularly the propensity to neuroticism and openness to experience—meaning that if your parents are irritable and moody (high in neuroticism) and averse to change (low in openness), you and your siblings are likely to be, too
- The human cost of loneliness
- The roots of our loneliness
- The stigma of being lonely
- What is loneliness
- Types of loneliness
- Who's at risk for loneliness
- The effect of loneliness on physical and mental health
- How loneliness harms us
- Health effects of loneliness related to age and other factors
- Turning it around
- Your starter kit for combating loneliness
- Break the ice
- Find places to meet new people
- Invest in your relationships
- Accept yourself as you are
- Special Section: Losing a loved one: A different kind of loneliness
- Resources
- Glossary
