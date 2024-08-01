All types of alcohol appear to raise blood pressure

The more alcohol people drink — whether they imbibe beer, wine, or hard liquor — the higher their blood pressure, according to a large Danish study. More than 104,000 adults underwent a physical exam and answered questions about their drinking habits. Nearly three-quarters reported drinking more than one type of alcohol. About 13% said they drank only red wine, about 5% drank only beer, nearly 2% drank only white wine, and 1% drank only spirits (like vodka and whiskey) or dessert wine.

Most had three to 14 drinks per week, and fewer than 3% drank 35 or more drinks per week. But the average blood pressure readings among those heavy drinkers were strikingly higher than those of people who had just one to two drinks per week — 11 and 7 points higher for the first (systolic) and second (diastolic) numbers in the reading, respectively. For both men and women, there was a strong, graded association between alcohol intake and blood pressure, no matter what type of alcohol they drank. The findings were published online May 13, 2024, by The American Journal of Medicine.