A new way to take aspirin: Liquid-filled capsules
Millions of Americans who take a daily low-dose aspirin to lower their heart attack risk may soon have a new way to take this popular drug. In early March, the FDA approved the first liquid-filled aspirin capsule, Vazalore.
The novel formulation is designed to release aspirin in the duodenum, the first part of the intestine. This may help reduce stomach erosions and ulcers that sometimes occur with regular aspirin (also known as plain or immediate-release aspirin).
Most of the aspirin sold in the United States is enteric-coated, which is also formulated to protect the stomach. However, the coating reduces aspirin absorption in some people. When compared with regular and enteric-coated aspirin, Vazalore’s clot-preventing effects were equal to regular aspirin and faster than enteric-coated formulations. The capsules are expected to be on the market later this year, available in doses of 81 or 325 milligrams.
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.