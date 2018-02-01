5 overlooked symptoms that may signal heart trouble
Chest discomfort is linked to heart attacks. But what about signs of heart failure, valve problems, and irregular heartbeats?
- Reviewed by Mallika Marshall, MD, Contributing Editor
People with heart disease may not experience chest pain. Instead, they may have other symptoms that signal the presence of heart disease.
Any symptom that seems to be provoked by exertion and relieved by rest could be heart related. And anyone with underlying risk factors for heart disease such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, tobacco use, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and a strong family history of heart disease, should be especially aware of potential warning signs.
When any of the following symptoms appear with no obvious reason, pay attention and report them to your doctor.
1. Fatigue
Fatigue is associated with many illnesses and could be a side effect of certain medications. But constant fatigue can sometimes signal heart failure (a condition in which the heart fails to pump well) or coronary artery disease.
2. Unexplained aches or pains
The blockage of the blood supply to the heart muscle that occurs with coronary artery disease leads the heart to "cry out in pain" when it is asked to work harder. However, that pain is not always felt in the chest. Sometimes it is felt in the shoulders, arms, back, jaw, or abdomen. Particularly when pain in these locations occurs with exercise and disappears with rest, it could be a sign of heart disease.
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When to report symptoms
It's better to err on the side of caution, especially if you have
3. Shortness of breath
Don't be too quick to assume that shortness of breath with activity is simply due to being out of shape. Unexplained trouble breathing that occurs with small amounts of exercise could indicate heart trouble. For instance, it's normal to feel out of breath if you climb five flights of stairs. But if you're short of breath going up just a few stairs, that may indicate a heart problem.
4. Swollen feet or ankles
Leg, ankle, or feet swelling - the kind that leaves an indentation if you press your finger into it - could be a sign of heart failure. It also could be caused by kidney or liver disease, venous insufficiency (weak leg veins), or a side effect of some drugs (particularly nifedipine or amlodipine).
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Is it a heart attack?
Heart attacks may be provoked by exercise, but they also can occur when someone is at rest. Call 911 if one or more of the following symptoms come on suddenly:
5. Heart palpitations
Palpitations is the sensation that your heart is beating too hard, too fast, or irregularly. Most palpitations are harmless. They may be caused by anxiety, caffeine intake, or dehydration. But sometimes palpitations indicate a heart problem.
It's important to note how your palpitations feel, how often they occur, and what you're doing when you experience them. For example, if you're resting - like watching television - and your heart suddenly starts beating irregularly or rapidly, bring that to your doctor's attention.
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About the Reviewer
Mallika Marshall, MD, Contributing Editor
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