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Bedtime screen time may reduce sleep quality

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Research we're watching

w0719g16207259315077Is your smartphone reducing your sleep quality? The National Sleep Foundation's most recent Sleep Health Index found that people who used technology such as phones, tablets, or computers in bed before they went to sleep scored lower on measures of sleep quality than those who didn't. Nearly 50% of American adults polled said they used technology in bed at least once a week, and nearly 30% said they did so every day. Some 21% of adults even said if they woke up during the night they would check their devices before going back to sleep. The National Sleep Foundation says to ensure the best sleep quality, it's best to leave digital distractions for the daytime hours and keep them out of bed.

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