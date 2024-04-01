Diseases & Conditions
Three eye diseases linked to a higher risk of falls
In the journals
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Getting your eyes checked for common age-related eye diseases also may help reduce your risk of falls. Older adults with cataracts, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), or glaucoma are all more likely to suffer falls compared with those who don't have any of these eye diseases, according to a study published online Dec. 28, 2023, by JAMA Ophthalmology.
For four years, researchers followed 575,000 people with cataracts, AMD, or glaucoma as well as three control groups of people free of these eye diseases. Over that period, 30% of those with cataracts experienced a fall, compared with 14% of controls; 37% of those with AMD had a fall, versus 21% of controls; and 25% of those with glaucoma fell, versus 13% of controls. People with an eye disease also had a higher risk for fractures, although it wasn't clear how many of these fractures were caused by falls.
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
